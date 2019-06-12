Internet Marketing Company: What Factors Influence Liability Car Insurance Costs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents the main rating factors used by companies to determine car insurance rates.

Before issuing a policy, companies will carefully scan the potential client. Some factors are extremely relevant and will influence the overall costs. These are:

The minimum imposed liability. Each state, except New Hampshire, imposes a minimum liability insurance responsibility in order to legally drive inside that state. As the state is the one who imposes the minimum liability requirements, the minimum price of liability insurance is not up to the policyholder. Depending on which state he lives and the imposed minimum requirements, the minimum price of liability can vary a lot.

Driving history. For insurance companies the driving history of a customer is critical, to determine his premium rates. Depending on past traffic violations and claims, the insurer can decide to increase or decrease the price paid on the liability insurance

Car model. There are a number of factors concerning the vehicle that can influence the price of liability insurance. Factors like car ownership, car make, model, age, installed safety devices, installed anti-theft devices, safety rating, value, condition, play a significant role when an insurer determines liability insurance rates. For example, a slightly used SUV, or family van will pay lower liability insurance rates than a new imported sports car.

The coverage limits. It's up to the policyholder to decide the coverage limits, thus increasing or decreasing the overall costs. Online rates calculators allow users to simulate different coverage limits and receive cost estimates really fast

"Liability coverage is a must for every driver. Buying more than the minimum is, however, up to you", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

