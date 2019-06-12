ArtistPR Launches an Automated Music Marketing Funnel and Music Website Builder

The New Service Will Make it Easier than Ever for Indie Musicians to Set Up Their Own Professional Website

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / ArtistPR is pleased to announce the launch of their innovative and automated music marketing funnel, and user-friendly music website builder.

To get started with ArtistPR, please check out https://lp.artistpr.com/get-started/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team at ArtistPR understands that an eye-catching website is a powerful way for indie musicians to reach established and new fans. They also know that not every musician has the time or know-how to create an effective website, or handle the marketing to go with it.

This knowledge inspired them to launch the new marketing funnel and website builder. With this new program, even musicians with limited computer skills can create an amazing website.

"For musicians who don't want to do it themselves, we will build their funnel and website and this service is included for free as part of our membership program," the spokesperson noted, adding that either way, musicians will end up with a professional-looking website along with an easy to use and automated marketing funnel.

For example, musicians' websites will come with WordPress built in, along with an outstanding and effective theme and top of the line plugins. To make it as easy as possible for musicians to use the new features, the friendly and experienced team at ArtistPR will handle the websites' licenses, custom coding and other technical details.

In addition, the website will feature a ready-to-go eCommerce store that will allow musicians to sell their merch directly to their fans. From CDs and T-shirts to posters and more, the intuitive new eCommerce store cuts out the middleman and lets the musicians keep 100 percent of their profits.

Musicians can manage their fan newsletters with the new automated system, and they can also broadcast their videos, blogs and more across social media channels.

About ArtistPR:

Founded in 2005, ArtistPR works with some of the most talented music journalists, published authors, and accredited public relations professionals to promote indie artists to thousands of music magazines and blogs, press, media, radio stations, record labels and more. Their mission is to provide independent musicians with the best marketing resources and services that will empower them to grow their fan base and sales so that they can make the world a happier place by making more music. To learn more about how ArtistPR can help, please visit https://www.artistpr.com/.

Contact:

Belinda Warren

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: ArtistPR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548537/ArtistPR-Launches-an-Automated-Music-Marketing-Funnel-and-Music-Website-Builder