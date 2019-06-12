Leaving with a last hurrah, Brexit casualty prime minister Theresa May has announced a statutory instrument to amend the Climate Change Act of 2008. The law currently prescribes an emissions cut of 80% by 2050, from a 1990 baseline. The new law will aim for net zero emissions by 2050, making the U.K. the first G7 nation to pass such legislation.It is fast becoming a British tradition for prime ministers to wave goodbye by leaving insurmountable problems in the in-tray for their successors. Theresa May, handed Brexit by David Cameron, today announced a net-zero carbon ambition in the House of Commons. ...

