Managed service providers (MSPs) have a large and rapidly expanding opportunity. We expect that MSPs will account for 11% of the USD570 billion ICT market in Western Europe by 2023.

This report provides forecasts for nine different ICT service categories, with more-granular detail on the three most important service categories for MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.

The report provides:

Forecasts for nine different high-level service categories for 2018-2023

Cloud and on-premises revenue growth comparisons

Forecasts for spending across businesses of different sizes

More-granular forecasts for the service categories that are most important to MSPs: IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

MSPs' revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2018 and 2023, driven by IT and managed services, business applications, and infrastructure

Forecast Results

MSPs in WE will generate almost USD70 billion of revenue in 2023, which is around 11% of the total ICT market in Western Europe

IT and managed services, infrastructure and business applications account for over 75% of MSPs' revenue and are expected to deliver further strong revenue growth

MSPs' core target market is businesses with 10-250 employees in WE, but businesses of all sizes offer revenue growth opportunities

IT and managed services account for the largest portion of MSPs' revenue in WE, and 70% of this revenue comes from support and consulting services

Infrastructure is one of the largest and fastest-growing components of MSPs' portfolios, driven by the growing demand for the cloud server and networking services

Business applications revenue will increase at a CAGR of 18% in WE between 2018 and 2023, driven by basic SaaS such as email and productivity suites

List of Figures

Figure 1: Change in MSPs' revenue, by level 1 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 2: MSPs' revenue, split by cloud and on-premises, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 3: MSPs' revenue in 2018, and CAGR for revenue 2018-2023, by business size, Western Europe

Figure 4: Business spending on ICT services in 2018 and CAGR 2018-2023, by channel, Western Europe

Figure 5: Total business spending on ICT services, and MSPs' share, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 6: MSPs' revenue, by level 1 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 7: MSPs' revenue in 2018 and CAGR 2018-2023, by level 1 category, Western Europe

Figure 8: MSPs' revenue, by business size, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 9: MSPs' revenue and CAGR, by level 1 category and business size, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 10: MSPs' revenue from IT and managed services, by aggregated level 3 categories, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 11: MSPs' revenue from infrastructure, split by cloud and on-premises, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 12: MSPs' revenue from infrastructure services, by level 3 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 13: MSPs' revenue from business applications, by level 2 category, Western Europe, 2018-2023

Figure 14: Definitions and key drivers for IT and managed services

Figure 15: Definitions and key drivers for infrastructure

