Influencer Marketing Loyalty Program is Launched by Intellifluence

Brands Can Receive Generous Credits on New Influencers' Subscription Fees by Joining the Lifetime Referral Loyalty Program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence, an influencer marketing platform, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new influencer marketing loyalty program.

To learn more about the lifetime referral loyalty program and how it works, please visit https://intellifluence.com/blog/introducing-brand-to-brand-referrals-a-huge-loyalty-program.

As Sinkwitz noted, he understands that while the brands that use Intellifluence are probably getting great reviews that are helping their businesses, and they may be inclined to recommend the influencer marketing program to others now and then, they may not feel compelled to do so all of the time.

To help encourage his valued brands to tell others about Intellifluence and highly encourage them to sign up, Sinkwitz has created and launched the influencer loyalty program. As he noted, brands can earn Sallybux-named after the website's beloved and omnipresent robotic assistant-to fund their campaigns by referring others. More specifically, brands will receive 20 percent lifetime subscription referral credits.

"This means as a brand you'd get 20 percent of whatever subscription fee is paid to us, for as long as you and the other brand or brands remain active Intellifluence subscribers, as a Sallybux payments credit," Sinkwitz noted, adding that brands can earn a significant amount of credits through this new program.

"If we're making money from a referred brand's subscription, so are you"

Because there are no limits on how many other brands people can refer, it is technically possible that influencers will be able to fund their own campaigns' payments on the back of referrals. As Sinkwitz noted, this fact alone makes signing up for the new referral program a no-brainer of an idea.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 35,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of around 3 billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

