Winfried Wahl, head of product management at Longi Solar spoke to pv magazine about how the HiMo4 has a 15% higher power output than the previous iteration in the series.Longi Solar launched a new product at Intersolar Europe in Munich. The HiMo 4 series is an updated version of the company's mono PERC bifacial product HiMo 3. The new series features larger cells which increase power output relative to the surface of the module. Winfried Wahl, head of product management at Longi Solar met pv magazine to talk about the product and Longi's ambitions in the bifacial marketplace. According to Wahl, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...