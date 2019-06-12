Cannamedical Pharma GmbH (Cannamedical), the leading German independent cannabis importer, signed three new supply agreements with Canadian producers of medical cannabis last month and is starting the process of EU-GMP Certification with three more Canadian partner companies. Cannamedical has already worked with two of the eight certified companies in Canada and contributed significantly to the success in receiving accreditation. The new agreements will enable Cannamedical to access twice as much medical cannabis, reaching 40,000 kilograms, which will be imported into Germany within the next five years. With these additional international partners, Cannamedical is also strengthening its global network with leading companies in the medical cannabis industry and is well positioned to meet the growing demands of the market.

"As the only German cannabis importer in the market with own-brand products, it is to our strategic advantage to have access to independent suppliers from all over the world to meet the growing demand in Germany", says David Henn, founder and CEO of Cannamedical. "In addition to two cannabis flower producers, we will also certify a cannabis extract producer for the first time."

All Cannamedical's production partners are required to meet the world's highest pharmaceutical quality standards, the so-called EU-GMP (European Good Manufacturing Practice) guidelines, as well as Cannamedical's own high standards of quality and safety for a successful and sustainable collaboration. Cannamedical supports its partners in the EU-GMP certification process, ensuring that all products meet the necessary and desired criteria.

At the beginning of June 2019, Cannamedical announced the immediate launch of medical cannabis flowers under its own brand. With this new product portfolio, Cannamedical can provide complete transparency and is creating a new therapy standard. The range includes twelve products with exclusively homogeneous Indica, Sativa, Hybrid and CBD-rich flowers, in three strength categories: light, medium and forte.

The first two of the total of twelve EU-GMP-compliant and pure Cannamedical varieties, CANNAMEDICAL INDICA and CANNAMEDICAL HYBRID forte, became available at pharmacies in Germany at the beginning of June 2019, following intensive quality controls.

About Cannamedical Pharma GmbH

At Cannamedical Pharma GmbH we are committed to educating doctors, medical specialists and pharmacists thus helping them improve their patients' quality of life. The high-quality products by Cannamedical focus on helping people with chronic illnesses by giving them a better quality of life with medicinal cannabis. We import and process only high-quality medicinal cannabis products and supply around 2,500 pharmacies and clinical facilities.

As well as providing medicinal cannabis products of the highest standards, our focus is providing critical information to medical and customer service professionals. Our production partners worldwide must comply with the highest pharmaceutical quality standards the so-called EU-GMP guidelines (European Good Manufacturing Practice). With its quality management, Cannamedical guarantees the highest product standards. In being ourselves GDP-certified (Good Distribution Practice) our entire supply chain is guaranteed, from the agricultural environment all the way to the pharmacy. Cannamedical Pharma GmbH was founded in 2016 and employs approximately 50 employees in Cologne. In addition, Cannamedical operates subsidiaries in Canada and the UK.

