GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, advises that all the resolutions posted to shareholders on May 16, 2019 and recommended by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 12, 2019 were duly passed including the Cancellation Resolution to approve the proposed cancellation of admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on Euronext Growth ("Cancellation").

Accordingly, as detailed in the Company's Notice of AGM and announcement of 16 May 2019, the last day of trading in Ordinary Shares on Euronext Growth will be 18 June 2019 and the Cancellation will take effect at 7.00 a.m. on 19 June 2019. The Cancellation Resolution applies only to Euronext Growth and will have no effect upon the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, which admission will continue.

