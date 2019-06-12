

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) Wednesday announced four safety recalls that affects more than 1.2 million vehicles, including Explorer and F-150. Three of the four recalls impacts US customers, with one only affecting Canada.



Ford recalled 2011-17 Ford Explorer vehicles to fix a rear suspension toe link fracture issue. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.



One customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke. Ford said it is not aware of any injury due to this problem. The recall affects about 1.2 million vehicles in the US and about 28,000 in Canada.



Ford said dealers will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension.



Ford is also recalling about 123,000 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles in North America equipped with 5.0-liter and 6.2-liter gasoline engines to fix an incomplete previous recall.



Ford says the powertrain control module software used to service these vehicles in accordance with a previous recall was incomplete. A vehicle without the intended calibration remains at risk for unintended transmission downshift due to intermittent output speed sensor failure.



Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue. Ford dealers will reprogram affected powertrain control modules to rectify the issue.



The company also recalled about 4,300 2009-16 Ford Econoline vehicles to fix faulty welding.



Ford also announced recall of 12,000 vehicles in Canada for select 2010-17 Ford Taurus, 2009-17 Ford Flex, 2009-15 Lincoln MKS and 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles, to fix a fractured rear suspension toe link.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX