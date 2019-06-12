RUBIS RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2018 dividend in shares 12-Jun-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, June 12, 2019 at 5:35 pm Press release in respect of the ongoing provision of information Rubis' Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 11, 2019 approved in the 3rd and 4th resolutions the payment of a dividend of EUR1.59 per ordinary share and EUR0.79 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares have an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The shareholders holding preferred shares will be paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR40.15, equal to 90% of the average opening price quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend (EUR1.59), rounded up to the closest euro cent. The maximum total number of new shares liable to be issued is 3,848,270, representing approximately 3.95% of the share capital and voting rights on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. The shares issued as payment of the dividend will carry full rights from January 1, 2019 and will be fully fungible with existing shares. They will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under the same code as the existing shares, at their time of issue. Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares may make a request to the intermediaries authorized to pay said dividend between June 19, 2019 and July 10, 2019 inclusive. Shareholders who have not exercised their right to choose once this deadline has expired may only receive the dividends that are due to them in cash. The payment of the cash dividend will take place on July 16, 2019, as will the issue of shares corresponding to the payment of the dividend in shares. The shareholder's choice is applicable to the whole amount of the dividend due. If the amount of the dividend due does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders must stipulate, when stating their wish to receive their payment in shares, whether they wish to receive: · either the number of shares immediately below this plus a cash payment; · or the number of shares immediately above this, settling the difference in cash on the same date. This press release constitutes the regulated information required pursuant to articles 212-4 5° and 212-5 6° of the AMF General Regulation and article 19 of instruction AMF 2016-04 applicable as from January 15, 2018, issued as a press release in accordance with the Article 221-3 of the AMF General Regulation. *** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with share capital of EUR121,697,246.25 Paris Trade Registry 784 393 530 - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2018 dividend in shares Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GIQHTRUEQS [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 823555 End of Announcement EQS News Service 823555 12-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c131461c1a82c56700f57171c9acb340&application_id=823555&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 12, 2019 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)