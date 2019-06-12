Binance PR: Layer Zero Scalability Solution Marlin Announces Binance Labs' Funding

Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced its support of Marlin, a high performance networking start-up. Company announces former Bittorent CEO is joining as advisor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Binance Labs recently announced that Marlin is the newest portfolio company to join the ranks of the Binance Labs entrepreneurial blockchain projects.

This funding and participation in the Binance Labs program will enable the development of the Marlin Protocol in an effective and efficient manner. It will also provide the Marlin Protocol project greater visibility within the industry and with the general public.

"While we've seen many innovative consensus algorithms and off-chain techniques in the industry to solve the scalability issue, Marlin is a group of talented entrepreneurs who tackle the underlying network layers scalability through their node network design and cryptoeconomics. Their fast and decentralized network solution can potentially benefit all blockchains," said Ella Zhang, Head of Binance Labs.

Regarding the future of Marlin Labs' service to blockchain communities, CEO Siddhartha Dutta states:

"Networks are the backbone of peer-to-peer applications. Several billion-dollar networking enterprises have enabled the largest Web 2.0 companies of today. The opportunity to be at the forefront of building the foundational technology necessary for the fast growing P2P industry excites us the most.

Rogelio Choy, former Bittorent CEO to join as advisor:

Marlin was founded to meet the need for scalable enterprise level network infrastructure. With deep technical and executive advisory support from blockchain industry leaders such as Rogelio Choy, former BitTorrent, Inc. CEO, Marlin is earning the respect of the blockchain community.

According to Choy: "Marlin is addressing a material issue that every blockchain project needs to address - the speed of decentralized transactions at scale. Adoption of the Marlin Protocol can meaningfully drive the long vision of blockchain, mass market adoption of decentralized apps and services."

What is Marlin Labs

Founded in 2018 to address the need for viable scaling solution within the computer blockchaincomputer industry, Marlin Labs offers an efficient packet propagationa decentralized networking protocol. The Marlin Protocol has been developed for decentralized applications built on blockchain networks as well as blockchains themselves.

The Marlin Protocol promises to accommodate a range of decentralized relay networks, transmitting blocks throughout the entire system with a previously unrealized level of efficiency. The protocol design provides enough communication repetition to ensure security. It also encourages competition amongst networks, leading to greater transaction speeds.

Founded by researchers at Stanford and MIT, Marlin facilitates orders of magnitude improvement in throughput in planet-scale decentralized networks and is currently collaborating with platforms like Holochain, Blockcloud and several others.

