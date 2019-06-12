

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After sharing the results of its auction of three-year notes on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday its auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.130 and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury sold $27 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.479 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.17.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



