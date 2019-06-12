SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. ('SharpSpring' or 'Company') (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced that certain of its existing stockholders, including SHSP Holdings, LLC, Evercel Holdings LLC, and certain related selling stockholders, intend to offer and sell shares of Company common stock held by these stockholders in a secondary underwritten public offering. The selling stockholders also expect to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of Company common stock held by these stockholders to cover overallotments, if any. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares, and no new shares will be issued by the Company, in connection with the offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Canaccord Genuity LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-231758) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2019. A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov, or from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com or from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, or (800) 678-9147.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in SharpSpring's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

