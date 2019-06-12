

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $96.60 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $75.15 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.4% to $782.32 million from $649.71 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $96.60 Mln. vs. $75.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $782.32 Mln vs. $649.71 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.86 to $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $82 - $835 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.51 to $4.58 Full year revenue guidance: $3.730 - $3.770 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX