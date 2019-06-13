Global Healthcare Accreditation Standards Accredited by ISQua

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), through its recently formed accrediting arm, The International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), has accredited the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program Standards.

Established in 1985, ISQua is a member-based, not-for-profit community and organization dedicated to promoting quality improvement in health care. It is widely recognized as the "accreditor of accreditors" and the reference point for international healthcare accrediting bodies seeking an external validation of their standards. IEEA accreditation provides assurance that the GHA standards meet the highest international benchmarks for accreditation entities.

According to Laurent Pochat-Cottilloux, Global Head of Health Reinsurance Partnerships for AXA, "As someone who has worked in the global health insurance industry for over 20 years, I understand the unique challenges patients face when seeking medical care internationally. The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is filling a gap in the accreditation landscape in that it focuses primarily on the enhancement of patient experience and sustainable business practices along the international patient pathway through the healthcare system: before admission, during the stay, and after discharge. Achieving IEEA accreditation for its medical travel standards should provide assurance to traveling patients and payers that GHA accredited organizations are focused on transparency and meet or exceed international best-practices in medical travel."

GHA accredited organizations are recognized internationally for their medical expertise and quality of their services and include Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand; Cleveland Clinic, Ohio (USA); Clinica Santa Clarita SC, Mexico; European Interbalkan Medical Center, Greece; Mercy Hospital Springfield, USA; Prince Sultan Cardiac Center Al Hassa, Saudi Arabia; St. Catherine Specialty Hospital, Croatia and Vejthani Hospital, Thailand.

"Achieving IEEA accreditation of our standards through ISQua is a watershed moment for GHA in its objectives to improve patient experience, expand organizations' business strategy towards operational excellence and facilitate the creation of narrow networks serving medical travel patients," says Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer. "IEEA accreditation of GHA's standards provides assurance to patients, insurers, ministries of health, and other stakeholders that an organization's medical travel services have undergone a rigorous evaluation against the highest international benchmarks for accreditation entities and are focused on both international best practices in medical travel and continuous improvement. It likewise demonstrates GHA's commitment to walk in the shoes of our customers, facilitating our team's better understanding of the needs and expectations of our clients as they prepare for GHA accreditation."

Ms. Timmons went on to say, "The results of the GHA accreditation process places healthcare providers in a better position to attract and effectively serve health tourism or medical travel patients. In fact, it has been gratifying to hear feedback from our accredited clients which highlights improved patient experience scores and an increase in patient volume since becoming GHA accredited. As healthcare providers expand their global brand, the medical travel industry will become increasingly more competitive and defined as to consumer choice and preferences. It is our hope that organizations seeking to improve and differentiate their services will embrace an evidenced-based framework for medical travel that includes a focus on sustainable business practices and patient experience, the latter which has been shown to correlate with better healthcare outcomes and improved financial performance."

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services is an independent accrediting body that applies international standards and professional norms developed in consultation with leading international experts in the medical travel/medical tourism industry, that help organizations improve the patient experience and supports healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel.

Organizations interested in The Global Healthcare Accreditation Program can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com | Tel US 001.561.228.4014 | www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

About the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA)

The International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) was established by the International Society for Quality in Health Care in 2018 to deliver its external evaluation services. The IEEA commenced operations in 2019 and provides third-party external evaluation services to health and social care external evaluation organisations and standards developing bodies around the globe. The IEEA's primary programme is the International Accreditation Programme (IAP). For further information please visit www.ieea.ch.