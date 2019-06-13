

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release May numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to ease to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent in April. The economy is predicted to have added 16,000 jobs following the gain of 28,4 in the previous month. The participation rate called steady at 68.5 percent.



Japan will see April results for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in March.



Japan also will see Q2 results for the indexes for large manufacturing and large all industry from BSI; in the three months prior, their scores were -7.3 and -1.7, respectively.



