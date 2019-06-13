NuCana plc: NuCana Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Acelarin for the Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancer

NuCana Remains on Track to Open Global Phase III Study in 2019

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for the Company's investigational drug, Acelarin (NUC-1031), for the treatment of biliary tract cancer. Acelarin is a new chemical entity and is NuCana's ProTide transformation of gemcitabine.



"We are pleased to have received orphan drug designation from the FDA for Acelarin in biliary tract cancer," said Hugh Griffith, NuCana's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "There is a high unmet need for patients suffering from this cancer type. Our Phase Ib study of Acelarin combined with cisplatin showed an approximate doubling of the response rate expected with the standard of care, gemcitabine plus cisplatin, with several patients achieving significant reductions in their tumor volume as well as further tumor shrinkage over time. We believe Acelarin represents a potential significant advance in biliary tract cancer and we remain on track to open our global Phase III study in combination with cisplatin as a front-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer in 2019."

Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs that are defined as those intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan drug designation provides certain benefits and incentives that may include tax credits towards the cost of clinical trials and prescription drug user fee waivers.

About Biliary Tract Cancer

Biliary tract cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the bile duct system, which connects the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine, moving bile - a fluid that helps digest fats - to the small intestine. Approximately 178,000 new cases of biliary tract cancer are diagnosed each year worldwide, with more than 12,000 of those diagnoses in the United States.

About NuCana plc

NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying our ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid tumors, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Our most advanced ProTide candidates, Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is currently being evaluated in three clinical studies, including a Phase Ib study for patients with biliary tract cancer, a Phase II study for patients with ovarian cancer and a Phase III study for patients with pancreatic cancer. NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase I study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumors and a Phase Ib study for patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

