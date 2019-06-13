Global Streaming Service ZEE5 now Available for Robi and Airtel Customers

DHAKA, Bangladesh, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangladesh's leading digital service provider, Robi, today announced its partnership with the largest global multilingual streaming service, ZEE5.

Robi and Airtel customers will now have access to over 100,000 hours of entertainment content across 17 languages, including a vast Bengali content library on ZEE5. Besides this, the Bangla dubbed content on ZEE5 also allows Robi and Airtel customers to enjoy the best of non-Bengali content.

ZEE5 Originals will also be a special draw for entertainment enthusiasts in Bangladesh, as this content is only available on ZEE5. ZEE5's rich library also includes 60+ LIVE TV channels, along with movies, best loved TV shows, health and lifestyle videos and much more.

A key focus area of the partnership between Robi and ZEE5 will be to work closely with eminent Bangladeshi actors/actresses to take Bangladeshi content to international audiences. Additionally, Robi and ZEE5 will soon arrange a talent hunt programme to search for local Bangladeshi artistes for ZEE5 Originals.

Robi and Airtel customers can also enjoy uninterrupted streaming without any ads with their ZEE5 subscriptions.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "Bangladesh is an extremely important market for us and we are thrilled by the tremendous response we have got from our audiences so far. Along with bringing the best of our Original shows and other Bangla content to the market, we will also look to give local talent here a global platform through which their work can be showcased in 190+ countries. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Robi Axiata Limited in Bangladesh, and this will greatly help us in reaching out to every household in the country to delight them with the best of our content."

Commenting on the launch of ZEE5, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Pradeep Shrivastava said: "Digital disruption in the entertainment sector has become predominant in the last few years and ZEE5 has emerged as the clear leader in the sub-continent. Not only are they creating some of the best Original content, but they will also focus on giving our strong local talent here in Bangladesh an opportunity to get global exposure. We are very proud to offer ZEE5 to our customers. Powered by the largest 4.5G network of the country, Robi and Airtel subscribers will now be the trend setters when it comes to digital lifestyle."

