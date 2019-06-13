sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Paringa Resources Limited: Paringa Resources (NASDAQ: PNRL) (ASX: PNL) Company Presentation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL, ASX: PNL) is pleased to provide a company presentation relating to its Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky.

To view the company presentation, please visit:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190613/pdf/445t5shxgrtjyk.pdf

About Paringa

Paringa Resources Limited operates the low cost, high quality Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky.

The Buck Creek Complex includes two fully permitted thermal coal mines: (1) the operating Poplar Grove Mine with production capacity ramping up to 2.8 Mtpa; and (2) the permitted Cypress Mine with planned production capacity of 3.8 Mtpa. Construction of the Poplar Grove Mine has been completed and production ramp-up has begun, with full production capacity targeted in 2020. The Company also has plans to develop the Cypress Mine.

Western Kentucky is one of the world's best mining jurisdictions due to its access to low cost power, utilities, transportation and non-union labour pool. Mining conditions at Poplar Grove are similar to those encountered in neighbouring mines, which rank as some of the most productive room-and-pillar operations in the world.

For further information contact:

Egan Antill
Chief Executive Officer
eantill@paringaresources.com

Dominic Allen
Vice President, Finance
dallen@paringaresources.com

SOURCE: Paringa Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548620/Paringa-Resources-NASDAQ-PNRL-ASX-PNL-Company-Presentation


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE