

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)



Gained 25.20% to close Wednesday's (June 12) trading at $7.85.



News: Synlogic and Ginkgo Bioworks have established a platform collaboration to accelerate expansion and development of Synlogic's pipeline of Synthetic Biotic medicines using Ginkgo's cell programming platform.



The agreement provides an $80.0 million equity investment at a premium in Synlogic by Ginkgo and entry into a long-term strategic platform collaboration.



Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase 1 /2a clinical study of SYNB1618 in patients with phenylketonuria is underway, with data expected in the third quarter of 2019. -- A phase 1b/2a clinical trial SYNB1020 in patients with cirrhosis and elevated blood ammonia is ongoing, with data expected in the third quarter of 2019. -- An Investigational New Drug application for SYNB1891 in patients with advanced solid tumors is slated to be filed with the FDA in the second half of 2019.



2. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)



Gained 21.80% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.76.



News: The Company announced that the first patient has been treated in its phase II clinical study in ovarian cancer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center combining Ampligen, cisplatin, and pembrolizumab.



The study is designed to enroll 45 patients with ovarian cancer, and data from the trial is expected by 2021.



The other clinical programs are:



-- A phase IIa study in colorectal cancer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center combining Ampligen, Intron A, and celecoxib is ongoing, with data expected by 2020. -- A phase I study in triple negative breast cancer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center combining with Ampligen, Intron A, celecoxib and pembrolizumab is underway, with data expected by 2020.



3. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)



Gained 16.87% to close Wednesday's trading at $20.64.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Submit New Drug Applications for Plinabulin to China's National Medical Products Administration for both Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia in Q4 2019. -- Submit New Drug Applications for Plinabulin to the FDA for both Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia in 2020.



4. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)



Gained 16.02% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.94.



News: No news



Pipeline:



-- A phase III clinical trial evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma, dubbed Toca 5, is ongoing.



5. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)



LogicBio is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines for rare diseases.



Gained 14.56% to close Wednesday's trading at $14.32.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 19, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $10 each.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company expects to file an IND for LB-001 in the fourth-quarter of 2019 and initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in methylmalonic academia, an inborn error of metabolism, in 2020.



