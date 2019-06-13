AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2019 / 05:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 12/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 166.4525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 165558 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 10005 EQS News ID: 823755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2019 23:20 ET (03:20 GMT)