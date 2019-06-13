SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update

Discovery of New Copper Gold Molybdenum Porphyry Target at SolGold's Sharug Project in Central Ecuador

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update from the Company's regional exploration activities from its 100% owned Sharug Project, held by wholly owned subsidiary Greenrock Resources.

Ecuador is located on the gold rich section of the northern Andean Copper Belt which is renowned as the production base for nearly half of the world's copper (Figure 1).

SolGold's strategy to become a tier 1 copper and gold producing company through aggressive exploration is continuing to yield exciting results. Based on initial exploration of SolGold's 72 regional concessions, 12 priority targets have been identified for second phase exploration.

The Sharug project is one of SolGold's 12 priority projects.

Highlights:



Having discovered a new mineralised epithermal field (Quillosis Prospect) 1km by 1.4km in the northern part of the Sharug 2 concession with grades of up to 39.6 g/t Au in rock chips, teams have continued to explore further south and have identified a potential porphyry copper gold molybdenum system prospect called Santa Martha.

Outcrops of diorite and quartz diorite at Santa Martha consist of mineralised breccias and quartz stockworks with associated zoned hydrothermal alteration.

The best results returned for outcropping quartz stockworks and hydrothermal brecciasinclude: • R03001043 2.52% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 491 ppm Mo • R03001045 0.78% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 6 ppm Mo • R03001044 0.73% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au, 53 ppm Mo • R03001052 0.60% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au, 84 ppm Mo • R03000168 0.56% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 13 ppm Mo

A gridded auger soil program was carried out over the Santa Martha prospect with results further highlighting the prospect as an exciting new copper gold molybdenumporphyry target.

Highly anomalous rock values, followed by strong auger soil anomalies show this target covers an area 1.2km by 0.5km and remains open to the east.

*Please see all figures in this announcement to see the ranges of all samples

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0149C_1-2019-6-12.pdf

SolGold CEO Nick Mather commented: "SolGold's Pan Ecuadorean Exploration strategy is well on the way to establishing SolGold with a unique pedigree in an integrated pipeline of projects, each with the opportunity to yield world class targets or better. SolGold is not just about Alpala. We offer shareholders an almost unparalleled opportunity for exponential growth through a number of discoveries and developments on the most under explored sector of the world's richest copper belt.

The Sharug tenement is the latest in a string of wholly owned projects uncomplicated by Joint ventures or co-ownership.

The Santa Martha Copper Gold Porphyry target has the areal extent and copper endowment at surface to yield a significant copper gold porphyry orebody and the Quillilosa Epithermal gold target is probably related and just as big.

My sincere congratulations to all of SolGold's loyal and brilliant explorationists at every level in the Company for assembling this extraordinary portfolio and then finding the drill targets, everywhere."

Introduction

With 12 priority projects now recognised, ongoing exploration by SolGold technical teams is focussed on advancing these priority projects with a view to progressing to drill testing as soon as permissions are in place. SolGold's high success rate has been achieved by operating multiple field teams utilising a specialised method of rapid prospect recognition in each of its 4 regional subsidiary companies. SolGold employs 42 Ecuadorean geologists in its regional exploration programs.

Drilling is scheduled to commence on regional projects early next year subject to the government indicating a clear administrative path for obtaining the relevant environmental and water permits.

The Sharug project is located in the southern end of the Miocene Belt. It is located south of known mineral deposits; namely the Tres Chorreras and Cerro Negro mining project areas.

Exploration Activities & Results

Initial exploration on the two Sharug concessions by SolGold's regional exploration teams recognised a strong NNE-structural corridor traversing the Sharug 2 concession. Continued mapping and sampling along this corridor has led to the discovery of the Quillosis prospect, a new mineralised epithermal field over a 1km x 1.4km zone, in the northern section of the prospect. As previously announced, rock chip values up to 39.6 g/t Au, and high Sb, Ag, Pb and Bi values were returned from this epithermal vein-system.

Continued field mapping along the identified structural corridor has now discovered a significant copper goldmolybdenum porphyry target called Santa Martha. Highly anomalous rock values, followed by strong auger soil anomalies show this target covers an area 1.2km by 0.5km and remains open to the east. Auger soils were unable to test the eastern flank of the anomaly due to a drainage system comprising colluvial material.

The Santa Martha prospect consists of diorite, quartz diorite and small zones of tourmaline breccia. Hydrothermal alteration comprises zones of biotite-sericite, quartz-sericite, chlorite, chlorite-epidote and sericite alteration.

The best results returned for outcropping quartz stockworks and hydrothermal breccias include:

• R03001043 2.52% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 491 ppm Mo • R03001045 0.78% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 6 ppm Mo • R03001044 0.73% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au, 53 ppm Mo • R03001052 0.60% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au, 84 ppm Mo • R03000168 0.56% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 13 ppm Mo

A ground magnetics geophysical program has been designed, covering both the Quillosis and Santa Martha prospects. This program is to be conducted by Quantec Geophysics and is scheduled to start during June 2019.

Figure 1: Location plan showing the Sharug project

Figure 2: Prospect location and auger soil program with copper results

Figure 3: Geology mapping at Santa Martha

Figure 4: Alteration mapping and auger soil copper anomalies - Santa Martha

Sample ID easting northing elevation Cu % Au g/t Mo_ppm R03001043 663071 9636625 1087 2.52 0.15 491.00 R03001045 662921 9636654 1126 0.78 0.51 6.35 R03001044 662950 9636668 115 0.73 0.33 53.70 R03001052 662932 9636671 1122 0.60 0.56 84.20 R03000168 662908 9636607 1149 0.56 0.20 13.80 R03001046 662829 9636695 1150 0.33 0.01 2.42

Table 1: Significant results from rock chip sampling at Santa Martha

Photos 1: Photos of quartz stockwork outcrops at Santa Martha

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Qualified Person:

Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Jason Ward ((CP) B.Sc. Geol.), the Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Ward is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, holds the designation FAusIMM (CP), and has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of the relevant LSE and TSX Rules. Mr Ward consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

The Company and its external consultants prepared an initial mineral resource estimate at the Cascabel Project in December 2017. Results are summarised in Table B attached.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed from 53,616m of drilling, approximately 84% of 63,500m metres drilled as of mid-December 2017, the cut-off date for the maiden resource calculation. There remains strong potential for further growth from more recent drilling results, and continue rapid growth of the deposit.

Any development or mining potential for the project remains speculative.

Drill hole intercepts have been updated to reflect current commodity prices, using a data aggregation method, defined by copper equivalent cut-off grades and reported with up to 10m internal dilution, excluding bridging to a single sample. Copper equivalent grades are calculated using a gold conversion factor of 0.63, determined using an updated copper price of USD3.00/pound and an updated gold price of USD1300/ounce. True widths of down hole intersections are estimated to be approximately 25-70%.

On the basis of the drilling results to date and the results of the Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, the reference to the Cascabel Project as "World Class" (or "Tier 1") is considered to be appropriate. Examples of global copper and gold discoveries since 2006 that are generally considered to be "World Class" are summarised in Table A.

References cited in the text:

1. Singer, D.A. and Menzie, W.D., 2010. Quantitative Mineral Resource Assessments: An Integrated Approach. Oxford University Press Inc. 2. Schodde, R., 2006. What do we mean by a world class deposit? And why are they special. Presentation. AMEC Conference, Perth. 3. Schodde, R and Hronsky, J.M.A, 2006. The Role of World-Class Mines in Wealth Creation.Special Publications of the Society of Economic Geologists Volume 12. 4. Singer, D.A., 1995, World-class base and precious metal deposits-a quantitative analysis: Economic Geology, v. 90, no.1, p. 88-104. 5. Laznicka, P., 2010. Giant Metallic Deposits: Future Sources of Industrial Metal, Second Edition. Springer-Verlag Heidelberg.

Deposit Name Discovery Year Major Metals Country Current Status Mining Style Inventory LA COLOSA 2006 Au, Cu Colombia Feasibility - New Project Open Pit 1 469Mt @ 0.95g/t Au; 14.3Moz Au LOS SULFATOS 2007 Cu, Mo Chile Advanced Exploration Underground 2 1.2Bt @1.46% Cu & 0.02% Mo; 17.5Mt Cu BRUCEJACK 2008 Au Canada Development/Construction Open Pit 3 15.6Mt @ 16.1 g/t Au; 8.1Moz Au KAMOA-KAKULA 2008 Cu, Co, Zn Congo (DRC) Feasibility - New Project Open Pit & Underground 4 1.3Bt @ 2.72% Cu; 36.5 Mt Cu GOLPU 2009 Cu, Au PNG Feasibility - New Project Underground 5 820Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 0.70g/t Au; 8.2Mt Cu, 18.5Moz Au COTE 2010 Au, Cu Canada Feasibility Study Open Pit 6 289Mt @ 0.90 g/t Au; 8.4Moz Au HAIYU 2011 Au China Development/Construction Underground 7 15Moz Au RED HILL-GOLD RUSH 2011 Au United States Feasibility Study Open Pit & Underground 8 47.6Mt @ 4.56 g/t Au; 7.0Moz Au XILING 2016 Au China Advanced Exploration Underground 9 383Mt @ 4.52g/t Au; 55.7Moz Au Source: after MinEx Consulting, May 2017 1 Source: http://www.mining-technology.com/projects/la-colosa 2 Source: http://www.angloamerican.com/media/press-releases/2009 3 Source: http://www.pretivm.com/projects/brucejack/overview/ 4 Source: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/projects/kamoa-kakula-project/ 5 Source: http://www.newcrest.com.au/media/resource_reserves/2016/December_2016_Resources_and_Reserves_Statement.pdf 6 Source: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/gold-iamgold-files-cote-project-pea/ 7 Source: http://www.zhaojin.com.cn/upload/2015-05-31/580601981.pdf 8 Source: https://mrdata.usgs.gov/sedau/show-sedau.php?rec_id=103 9 Source: http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/business/2017-03/29/content_28719822.htm

Table A: Tier 1 global copper and gold discoveries since 2006. This table does not purport to be exhaustive exclusive or definitive.

Grade Category Resource Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) Cu (Mt) Au (Moz) CuEq (Mt) Total >0.2% CuEq Indicated 2,050 0.41 0.29 0.60 8.4 19.4 12.2 Inferred 900 0.27 0.13 0.35 2.5 3.8 3.2

Table B: Alpala Mineral Resource Estimate updated effective 16 November 2018.

