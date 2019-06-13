Raketech Expands Into Canada With CasinoFever.ca

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, has strengthened its international footprint with the launch of CasinoFever.ca, a new online casino comparison website tailored for the Canadian market.

CasinoFever.ca will provide users in Canada with a comprehensive guide to the online casino world, offering reliable product, operator and bonus reviews, as well as useful tips and news related to the online casino world.

Michael Holmberg, CEO of Raketech said: "The launch of CasinoFever.ca further establishes Raketech's strategy to expand into North America, a continent where we are currently developing a handful of sites that see increasing traffic trends. CasinoFever.ca is one of those sites and has already converted its first ever user into a new casino player at one of our partners."

The website was developed by the people behind the successful CasinoFeber.se product, which has grown considerably in short space of time to become one of Sweden's most popular casino comparison sites. CasinoFever.ca runs on the same platform and will be continually improved to help guide Canadian players to the best available online casinos.

Michael Holmberg concluded: "I am happy to witness our beneficial partnership model with CasinoFeber.se - one of Sweden's most successful casino products in recent times - successfully enter an overseas market in the form of CasinoFever.ca. This is a stamp of quality for our operational model, that offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs to join forces with Raketech post-acquisition and grow the business together."

