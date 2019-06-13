

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Germany said it has received radio spectrum for 5G mobile networks in Germany. At the Federal Network Agency auction, the company secured 90 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band for 1.07 billion euros, available immediately through to 2040. The company also secured 40 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum for 806.5 million euros which will allow expansion of existing services in the band.



Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read said: 'Vodafone is committed to bring the full benefits of a digital society to Germany through our gigabit network including 5G.'



