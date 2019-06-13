

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Thursday, Swiss producer and import price data is due. Producer and import prices are forecast to drop 0.7 percent on year in May, following a 0.6 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 108.88 against the yen, 1.1241 against the euro, 0.9946 against the greenback and 1.2624 against the pound as of 2:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX