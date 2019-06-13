Enea Showcases Full Range of Network Solutions for 4G and 5G at CommunicAsia and MWC Shanghai

Enea presents video traffic and cloud data management, network control functions, uCPE virtualization for SD-WAN, operating systems, and DPI-based traffic intelligence

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of networking solutions, embedded software and professional services, will showcase a full range of solutions for 4G and 5G networks at CommunicAsia (18-20 June) in Singapore, and at MWC Shanghai (26-28 June) in China. The demonstrations include award-winning Openwave RAN Congestion Manager and Stratum Cloud Data Manager, as well as uCPE virtualization for SD-WAN, operating systems, and DPI-based traffic intelligence software.

Brief descriptions of Enea solutions on display:

Video Traffic Management

Enea's Openwave RAN Congestion Manager adapts to traffic in real-time, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning. This enables operators to manage congestion in the radio access network and deliver an outstanding quality of experience.

Cloud Data Management

Enea's Stratum Cloud Data Manager gives 5G operators a common data layer that makes it possible to securely store and access data from any virtualized application. This eliminates data silos and vendor lock-in, and also supports the 5G vision of seamless high-value services that can be activated on demand for any user or entity.

Network Control Functions

Enea Policy and Access Control products are used by mobile and fixed network operators worldwide and complement solutions from major suppliers of 4G and 5G network equipment.

uCPE Virtualization for 2nd Generation SD-WAN

Enea NFV Access is an NFVi virtualization platform optimized for white box uCPEs and SD-WAN.

High-Performance Operating Systems

Enea runtime solutions provide the performance, flexibility and scalability needed to build cost-efficient and future-proof 5G access networks.

DPI-based Traffic Intelligence

Enea Qosmos technology provides non-intrusive, fully customizable DPI-based IP classification for granular visibility into network activity up to the application layer. The software is embedded into solutions such as Service Assurance, Analytics, and Policy Management.

Visit Enea at these exhibitions to learn more and experience the demonstrations!

CommunicAsia, 18-20 June, 2019 (Singapore) - Booth 5C4-12

https://www.enea.com/about-us/events/communicasia-2019/

Mobile World Congress Shanghai, 26-28 June, 2019 (China) - F157 in hall N1

https://www.enea.com/about-us/events/mobile-world-congress-shanghai-2019/

Contact Enea and schedule an individual demonstration by submitting a request on the following webpage: https://www.enea.com/contact-us/

