

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that Group like-for-like sales for the 13-weeks ended May 25 rose 0.2 percent. Group total sales, excluding VAT and Fuel, for the period was 13.98 billion pounds, up 0.4 percent at constant rate basis.



Like-for-like sales in the UK & ROI business grew by 0.8 percent in the period.



In the Tesco UK business, like-for-like sales increased 0.4 percent.



UK online grocery sales were up 7.0 percent year-on-year. The closure of Tesco Direct in July last year impacted total UK sales growth by 0.8 percent.



In Asia, sales increased by 7.3 percent at actual rates. At constant rates, sales performance improved by more than 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 2.6 percent.



