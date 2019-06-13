Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor automated mooring solution specified for the world's first autonomous and zero-emission container ship, Yara Birkeland





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JUNE 2019 AT 10.00 AM EEST





MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into an agreement where MacGregor will deliver an automated mooring system for the world's first autonomous container ship, Yara Birkeland. This will enable mooring operations to be undertaken without human intervention and supports effective operation of the fully electric, zero emission vessel.





The order was booked in Cargotec's 2018 fourth quarter order intake, with the automated mooring system scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2019.





"It is critical for Kongsberg to work with world-class partners and we are therefore very pleased to specify the MacGregor automated mooring solution for the Yara Birkeland container ship," says Bård Bjørløw, EVP Global Sales & Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime.





"We worked very closely with Kongsberg to identify the most suitable mooring solution and are proud to have developed an innovative, fully electrical system which increases safety and eco-efficiency compared with conventional mooring operations," says Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.





Kalmar, also part of Cargotec, previously announced that it will provide the autonomous loading and unloading solution for Yara Birkeland, as well as transportation between the fertiliser production facilities and the quay.





Yara Birkeland will reduce emissions and improve road safety by removing up to 40,000 truck journeys annually in a densely populated area of Norway. The container ship will transport fertiliser from Yara's Porsgrunn plant via inland waterways to the deep-sea ports of Larvik and Brevik, a journey of 31 nautical miles.









For more information, please contact:

Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor

tel. +47 907 61 098, hoye.hoyesen@macgregor.com





Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com









MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.





Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com





MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com





