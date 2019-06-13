Customers earn 1% Curve Cash to spend instantly

Earn cash from an expanded list of more than 50 top brands, including Apple, Amazon, Uber, TFL, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Tesco and more.

Curve's elite Curve Black and Curve Metal cardholders now receive 1% instant Curve Cash for an unlimited time.

Customers can earn Curve Cash rewards on top of rewards from underlying credit and debit cards

Curve, the over-the-top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app, has launched Curve Cash, an instant cashback scheme offering 1% on all purchases at some of the world's biggest brands and retailers.

With the new Curve Cash programme, customers get an additional 1% instant cashback on top of their existing rewards cards, earning customers double rewards on their purchases. Unlike traditional loyalty schemes, Curve Cash gives users the freedom to spend instantly wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Curve Cash works by adding funds to a separate Curve Cash card in the in-app Curve wallet, which can be used for purchases using the Curve card. Customers will receive 1% Curve Cash instantly on purchases made using the Curve card at over 60 high-street top brands including Amazon, Apple, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, TFL, Uber, Spotify, Netflix and many more.

The offering is available across all Curve products; Curve Metal customers will earn 1% instant cashback on purchases at six retailers at a time, and can receive Curve Cash for an unlimited period; Curve Black customers will be able to choose three retailers at a time, and can also receive Curve Cash for an unlimited period; Curve Blue customers will be able to choose three retailers at a time, however the offering for Curve Blue users is introductory for 90 days.

"Curve cash introduces a whole new experience around Curve, rewarding our customers with instant 1% Curve Cash that they can use anywhere Mastercard is accepted" said Diego Rivas, Product Lead at Curve. "The launch of Curve Cash is just one example of the many ways Curve simplifies people's finances, constantly delighting them by combining all their debit and credit cards into one, and rewarding them with cash they can spend instantly."

