

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) and e-Commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday the expansion of 'Morrisons at Amazon' store on Prime Now to many more cities across the UK.



'Morrisons at Amazon' is an ultra-fast same day, online grocery home delivery service. At present it is available to Amazon Prime Now customers in four cities: Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and parts of London and the home counties.



The companies said the service will begin to be rolled out to other cities during 2019, including Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth.



In future years, 'Morrisons at Amazon' will be expanded to further cities across the UK.



