

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation moderated as estimated in May from a five-month high on air tickets and holiday packages, final data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 1.4 percent from 2 percent in April. The rate came in line with the estimate published on May 31.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent in May, in line with flash estimate.



Data showed a 9 percent decrease in package holiday costs and air tickets prices advanced only 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, energy product prices advanced 4.2 percent.



Excluding energy, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent from the same period of 2018.



EU harmonized inflation slowed to 1.3 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May. Both monthly and annual inflation figures were confirmed.



