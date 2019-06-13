Artificial Solutions Continues Momentum in Conversational AI Market

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions (FNSE:ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, announced today that it is continuing its successful momentum as the conversational AI market starts to mature.

Renewals prove technology success

Over the last three months Artificial Solutions has ramped up activities across its strategic sales channels. Recent new business comes from a wide range of market sectors including national government, postal services, telecoms, pharmaceutical, insurance and the airline industry. There have also been strong renewals from the company's installed customer base which includes AT&T, Shell and Vodafone, who have all extended their long-term commitment to the Teneo platform with increased volumes; confirmation that Artificial Solutions' revolutionary conversational AI development platform, is delivering the results enterprises expect.

Sales strategy delivers new opportunities

At the same time, Artificial Solutions clear partner focus is reaping rewards with a wealth of opportunities in traditional and emerging marketplaces. New clients include Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company, and Medtronic, the global leader in medical technology.

The company has also extended its partner network with globally significant consultant companies including Capgemini and Deloitte, while expanding its industry specialization partnerships with companies such as Rücker Lypsa. Part of EDAG group, one of the largest independent automotive engineering companies in the world, the relationship with Rücker Lypsa will see Teneo used to develop conversational AI applications for the automotive industry.

"There is a definite shift in the way enterprises are deploying our conversational AI technology," says Andy Peart CMSO of Artificial Solutions. "We can see from both our installed customer base and new clients that the use of conversational AI is being strategized at a higher level within organizations. CIOs are building centers of excellence that allow them to bring together disparate projects and share resources. At the same time the projects themselves are becoming more complex and involved in order to reach high level goals and deliver business benefits across departments and regions."

Nasdaq First North listing drives the future

For over a decade, Artificial Solutions has been pioneering conversational AI, and so it was with great excitement that the company listed on Nasdaq First North in March 2019 to take the company forward in its next growth stage. This move will allow Artificial Solutions to capitalize on new opportunities as the demand for conversational AI takes off.

The company also added three new members to its Board to support the next stage of its journey.

Teneo Fusion delivering advance conversational AI

April saw the launch of Teneo Fusion, the latest version of the platform that blends significant enhancements to the technology, with business value measurements to deliver the ultimate conversational AI experience. Teneo Fusion enables enterprises to dramatically improve the quality of their conversational interfaces, while taking control of the chatbot landscape and demonstrating clear business value within the organization.

Teneo Developers a veritable smorgasbord of conversational AI resources

In addition, Artificial Solutions introduced Teneo Developers, a new comprehensive resource to allow enterprise developers and partners fast access to experience the power of Teneo. The portal was created to help developers frustrated by the lack of capability and intelligent design in the general chatbot marketplace today.

Regional expansion into APAC

The company has also expanded its global reach with the opening of new offices in Singapore, headed up by Chris Tew, VP APAC, a veteran of the IT industry in the region. Chris will nurture and develop the growing interest from the leading system integrators in the region that are looking to incorporate Conversational AI in their wider digital transformation portfolios.

Maturity in the market will bring changes

"The conversational AI market is maturing. It's no longer a series of individual projects, haphazardly put together, but a measured and controlled approach that enables scalability across languages, channels and the enterprise itself," says Andy Peart. "While many enterprises are starting to widen the scope of their conversational AI strategy with applications that deliver many benefits to departments from customer service to sales to HR, these bots don't tend to share information.

"In the coming months we expect to see enterprises planning for an intranet of conversational AI applications that are able to work together seamlessly, sharing information. Intelligent routing will allow for the handover process between apps to occur in several different ways including the ability for a master application or super-bot to deliver it themselves and the ability to prioritize the order in which knowledge resources are delivered."

For more information:

Lawrence Flynn, CEO, Artificial Solutions

Tel: +44(0)1635-523267

Email: lawrence.flynn@artificial-solutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/artificial-solutions-international-ab/r/artificial-solutions-continues-momentum-in-conversational-ai-market,c2839537

The following files are available for download: