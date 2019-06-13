

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Swiss National Bank announces its decision on rates. The bank is expected to hold its interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the pound, it declined against the euro, yen and the greenback.



The franc was worth 108.86 against the yen, 1.1238 against the euro, 0.9947 against the greenback and 1.2603 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



