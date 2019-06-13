

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per a Bloomberg News report, Alibaba Group, a global leader in online and mobile commerce, has filed for a Hong Kong listing. An offering from Alibaba could reportedly raise up to $20 billion through share sale.



Alibaba Group was founded in 1999 by 18 people led by Jack Ma, a former English teacher from Hangzhou, China. Alibaba Group and its related companies operate leading wholesale and retail online marketplaces as well as businesses in cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, innovation initiatives and others.



Alibaba recently became the most valuable Chinese brand as per a survey published in the annual 'BrandZ Top 100' list.



