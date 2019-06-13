GSMA Announces: 5G Immersive Experience; Live 5G-Connected Exhibition Halls; 5G-Enabled Tele-Mentored Surgery; Additional Keynote Speakers, Programme and Event Updates

With two weeks until MWC19 Shanghai, the GSMA today announced a number of exciting 5G experiences at MWC19 Shanghai including 5G immersive experience of sports, performing arts and culture open to all event attendees; 5G-connected exhibition halls and 5G-enabled tele-mentored surgery. Also announced were additional keynote speakers, new partner programmes, topic tours and other event updates.

"This promises to be the most exciting MWC Shanghai ever as 5G becomes a reality. Under the theme of 'Intelligent Connectivity', 5G will be prominent all across MWC19 Shanghai and it will be exciting to see a glimpse of that new world," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "Along with event favourites such as the Innovation City and 4YFN, attendees will get to experience the impact of Intelligent Connectivity first hand, across the conference and exhibition and the many programmes and events taking place. We look forward to enjoying the many new amazing experiences at MWC19 Shanghai."

China Mobile To Deliver 5G Immersive Experiences

China Mobile will demonstrate a number of interactive 5G experiences at Hall E6, Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and bring ultra-high-definition 5G connectivity to all attendees at the event, across sports, performing arts and culture. Attendees will be able to explore activities such as traditional Chinese dance and calligraphy in an 8K theatre in full-scale ultra-HD; enjoy an interstellar journey in the "Innovation Planet" and enter a virtual reality sports arena and experience a holographic basketball training camp and much more. China Mobile is the Diamond Event Partner at MWC19 Shanghai. For full details of China Mobile 5G Immersion Experience Exhibition, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/5g-immersion-experience-exhibition/.

5G Connectivity Covers All Seven Exhibition Halls

All seven exhibition halls at MWC19 Shanghai will be covered by live 5G networks supported by the three principle Chinese operators and their partners. A number of the exhibitors will perform 5G-enabled demonstrations and activities at the event including AsiaInfo, Ericsson, Gosuncn, H3C, Huawei, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Rohde Schwarz, Si-Tech, Spirent, Viavi, among others. For more information on 5G exhibitors and activities, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/about/get-involved/5g/.

5G-Enabled Tele-Mentored Surgery in Shanghai

A live example of 5G-enabled tele-mentored surgery will be performed over a 5G connection supported by China Mobile during MWC19 Shanghai. The surgery will be carried out during the 5G Summit on Friday, 28 June at SNIEC. Dr. Antonio de Lacy, Head of the Gastrointestinal Surgery Service at Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, will provide live guidance from the auditorium at SNIEC to the operating room in Shanghai East Hospital, with the full consent of the patient. Industry experts including Rodrigo Menchaca, CEO of the Advances in Surgery (AIS) and senior executives from Deloitte, Intel, New H3C, Syniverse, among others, are the panellists of the summit. For more information about 5G Summit, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/conference-overview/.

Additional Keynote Speakers

The GSMA announced newly confirmed keynote speakers at the event including:

Sophie Eom, Co-founder and CEO, Adriel

Ke Ruiwen, Chairman and CEO, China Telecom

Li Guohua, President, China Unicom

Frank Meng, Chairman, Qualcomm China

Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio

Irfan Wahab Khan, Head of Emerging Asia and CEO, Telenor Pakistan

Dan Zhuang, Executive Director and President, YOFC

For more information on the conference, including the agenda and keynote speakers, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/.

4YFN Shanghai Awards 2019 Finalists Announced

4 Years from Now (4YFN), one of the most influential start-up event platforms in the world, announces the finalists of the 4YFN Shanghai Awards 2019 including AMBEENT, BroadBit Batteries, ClareKnows, RefundMe and YouBeWon. The finalists will pitch live on stage in front of a judging panel who will name the winner at 14:00, 28 June on the 4YFN Stage in Hall E7, SNIEC.

A new networking activity, "Landing in China", will be hosted at the 4YFN Discovery Area on 27 June to help overseas start-ups build relationships with incubators, accelerators and government platforms that are vital to succeed in doing business in China. For more updates and activities about 4YFN, visit: www.4yfn.com/shanghai/.

Connected China Spotlights Cost-Effective Mobile IoT Technologies

Located in Hall E7 in 4YFN, Connected China will put the spotlight on three key IoT vertical markets: smart industry, smart cities and smart home. Chinese operators and industry players, including Ericsson and Huawei, will partner with innovative developers and start-ups to demonstrate a range of cost-effective consumer IoT solutions ranging from door locks, facial skincare diagnostics, pet tracking, gas sensing to fire alarms, and much more. For more information about Connected China, visit: www.gsma.com/iot/connected-china-at-mwc19-shanghai/.

Women4Tech Expands Programme of Activities

The Women4Tech Programme is back in Shanghai with an expanded set of activities and events designed to address and reduce the gender gap in the mobile industry. A central element of the programme is the Women4Tech Summit, with keynote presentations and panel discussions exploring topics such as gender equality and career development; mentoring; women in communication and women as entrepreneurs and innovators. Ericsson is confirmed as Headline Sponsor at the Women4Tech Summit and senior executives from JPMorgan Chase Asia, KDDI, Lenovo, LinkedIn China, Mastercard, UNICEF, University of Hong Kong, among others are confirmed as speakers. For more information on the Women4Tech Programme, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/gsma-women4tech/.

New Partnerships Announced

The event will also feature a diverse range of Partner Programmes containing dynamic content from leaders in the mobile ecosystem. Confirmed partners include 5GAA, CertusNet, China Information Communication Technologies Group (CICT), China Mobile, China Mobile Group Device, China Telecom, China Unicom Network, China United Network Communications, FiberHome Telecommunications Technology, Gosuncn, GTI, Huawei, Invest Baoan Shenzhen, New H3C, Ruijie Networks, Whale Cloud and ZTE. In addition, Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Positive Technologies and Skyworks Semiconductor will hold Partner Workshops. For details on Partner Programmes and Partner Workshops, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/partner-programmes/.

BBC, CCTV Business Channel of China Media Group, CNBC, Fortune, LinkedIn, The Wall Street Journal Barron's Group are confirmed as Official Media Partners of MWC19 Shanghai. Strategic Media Partners include C114, People's Posts and Telecommunications News and Tencent News. For all media partners at MWC19 Shanghai, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/about/sponsors-partners/.

Guided Topic Tours at MWC19 Shanghai

MWC Shanghai will again offer attendees focused Topic Tours of the exhibition at SNIEC. Led by industry experts, the 2019 Topic Tours includes:

5G and NFV Tour: led by Michele Zarri, Technical Director, Networks, GSMA

Artificial Intelligence Tour: led by Geraint Evans, Founder and CEO, Ceiling Smashed

IoT Tour: led by Sylwia Kechiche, Principal Analyst, IoT, GSMA Intelligence

Disruptive Innovation Tour: led by Chen Yu, CEO, Mindmightly International Company Limited

For more information on Topic Tours and registration, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/topic-tours/.

Register and Get Involved at MWC19 Shanghai

Registration to attend MWC19 Shanghai is now open, for information on registration and pass types, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/.

For more information on MWC19 Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on MWC19 Shanghai through our social media channels follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use MWC19, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search "GSMA_MWCS" in WeChat.

