Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (MATW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 367.7893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33076 CODE: MATW LN ISIN: LU0533034046 ISIN: LU0533034046 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MATW LN Sequence No.: 10050 EQS News ID: 823907 End of Announcement EQS News Service

