Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 298.2692 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 137216 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 10047 EQS News ID: 823901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2019 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)