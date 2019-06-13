Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-06-13
|Loan
|1054
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0003784461
|Maturity
|2022-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.608 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.608 %
|Highest yield
|-0.608 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|66.67
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.138 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.140 %
|Highest yield
|-0.135 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|60.00
