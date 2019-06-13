

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest in fourth months in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 2.9 percent increase in April.



The latest rate was the lowest since January, when inflation was 2.2 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to a four-month low of 2.3 percent in May from 3.0 percent in April.



In May, inflation slowed mainly to due to lower costs for air travel, package trips abroad and stay in bungalows as there were fewer public holidays in May.



Smaller growth in petrol prices also had a dampening effect on inflation. Gasoline price growth slowed to 3.5 percent in May from 6 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX