Visiongain Report: Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma set to Grow to $26bn

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma is estimated to have reach $17.1bn in 2018, dominated by the clinical trial manufacturing segment. The global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading submarkets of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market:

• Manufacturing - also with sub forecasting for packaging and for other production

• Logistics and distribution - also with sub forecasts for cold chain logistics and for other services

• Supply chain management

This report discusses the Drivers and Restraints of each submarket.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading national markets:

• United States

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain

• Brazil

• Russia

• China

• India

• Rest of the World

Revenues forecast for the US, Japan, EU5, Brazil, Russia, China, India are further broken down by submarket.

• This report profiles the leading companies offering clinical trial supply and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry:

• ADAllen Pharma

• Almac Group

• Amatsigroup

• Biocair International Limited

• Catalent

• DHL

• Durbin PLC

• FedEx

• Fisher Clinical Services

• Marken

• Movianto

• Packaging Coordinators Inc.

• Parexel International

• Patheon

• Sharp Packaging Services, LLC

• TNT Express

• World Courier

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report discusses the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Social, Technological, Economic and Political factors that influence this market are also discussed.

• This report discusses trends in the clinical trial supply and logistics market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.

• This report discusses the regulatory outlook of the clinical trial supply and logistics industry, outlook for cold chain logistics in the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma?

• How will each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma develop to 2029?

• What is the value of the leading clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma s in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Accucaps Industries Limited

ACM Global Central Lab

Agere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allergan

Almac

Amatsigroup

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

AndersonBrecon

Apax Partners

Aptuit

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avepharm

Avogadro

Bellwyck Packaging Solutions

Bertin Pharma

BioClinica

Biotec Services International (Biotec)

Blackstone Group

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bristol-Myers Squibb

British Telecom (BT)

CAEN RFID

Cardinal Systems

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celesio

Cenduit

Clínicos (CAIBER)

ClinIntel

ClinStar

COREX

Cortec

Cryoport

CSM

Custom Pharmaceuticals

DBI

DHL

Durbin

Ekkio Capital

Eli Lilly

EMD SERONO

EPS

ESMS

e-Trial Co.

Eurodifarm

Federal Express (FedEx)

Fisher Clinical Services

Frazier Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Greenbox

GSK

IBM

ICON

IMP Logistics

Intelleflex

Intelsius

Johnson & Johnson

Komtur Pharmaceuticals

LabCorp

LCAG USA

LifeConEx

Lonza

Marken

Mawdsleys

Medgenics

Merck & Co.

Micron Technologies

Millmount Healthcare

Mitsubishi Logistics

Mitsui & Co.

Movianto

Multipharma

NextPharma

Novo Nordisk

Novotech

N-SIDE

Nuvilex

Octapharma

Owens & Minor

Packaging Coordinators Inc. (PCI)

Parexel

Patheon N.V.

PCI Pharma Services

Penn Pharmaceutical

Perceptive Informatics

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Trade Services Inc. (PTSI)

Pharmatek

Pieffe Group

PRA International

QBiologicals

Quintiles

Recipharm

Redwood BioScience

Roche

Sanofi

SF Express

ShangPharma

Sharp Packaging Services

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TNT Express

Touchdown International Ltd.

TransCelerate BioPharma

Tufts Center

UCB

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Vsoft Infoware

World Courier

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Y Prime



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

China FDA (CFDA)

Chinese Ministry of Health

Comissão Nacional de Ética em Pesquisa (CONEP)

Consorcio de Apoyo a la Investigación Biomédica - Plataforma Española de Ensayos Clínicos (CAIBER)

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Health Science Authority

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)

International Pharmaceutical Federation

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Les Enterprises du Medicament (LEEM)

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)

Transportation Administration Security (TAS)

US Pharmacopeia (USP)

World Health Organization (WHO)

