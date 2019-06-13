

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower in cautious trade on Thursday, with tumbling oil prices, Hong Kong extradition protests and caution ahead of the upcoming G20 summit keeping investors on the sidelines.



Chinese shares ended on a flat note as Vice-Premier Liu called for more measures to support the economy and central bank data showed the country's bank lending increased in May.



Banks extended CNY 1.18 trillion new loans in May compared to CNY 1.02 trillion in April. However, this was below the forecast of CNY 1.3 trillion.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower as investors kept a close eye on violent protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.



Japanese shares fell, dragged down by chipmakers after the Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 2.3 percent on concerns of a slowdown in China.



The Nikkei average ended down 97.72 points or 0.46 percent at 21,032 before the June settlement of Japanese stock futures and options due on Friday. The broader Topix index closed 0.82 percent lower at 1,541.50.



Advantest plunged 5 percent and Tokyo Electron slumped 4.2 percent after technology stocks accounted for much of the slide on Wall Street overnight.



Japan Display plummeted almost 12 percent as the struggling smartphone screen maker announced its decision to cut staff, reduce pay and take more write-offs.



Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined 1 percent as prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut brightened.



Australian markets fluctuated before ending lower as tumbling oil prices hit energy stocks hard, offsetting gains in the financial sector.



Investors also reacted to the latest employment report flashing mixed signals. While employment gains exceeded expectations, the unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent forecast.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended marginally lower at 6,542.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.15 percent at 6,619.10.



Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos dropped 1-2 percent after oil prices slumped 4 percent overnight, pressured by an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories and amid concerns of dimming outlook for global oil. Beach Energy shares fell as much as 5.7 percent.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac ended modestly higher on expectations of one more rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia given subdued inflation and weak economic growth.



Export-driven healthcare stocks gained ground as the Aussie dollar nosedived after the release of jobs data. CSL rallied 2.3 percent and Cochlear added 0.6 percent.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto dropped around half a percent as copper prices slipped following disappointing data from China. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 3 percent.



Conglomerate Wesfarmers plummeted 5.2 percent as it forecast falling annual earnings at its Kmart discount retail chain for the first time in a decade.



AfterPay Touch lost 12 percent as the federal financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC ordered the appointment an external auditor to probe the company's Group's compliance with money laundering and terrorism financing laws.



Seoul stocks closed lower for the second day running as investors fretted about the outlook for the chip-making sector. The benchmark Kospi gave up 5.60 points or 0.27 percent to close at 2,103.15. Samsung Electronics declined 1.9 percent and SK Hynix tumbled 3.4 percent.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 finishing up 18.67 points or 0.18 percent at 10,223.81.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session as oil prices sank and government debt yields fell after the release of soft inflation data.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent.



