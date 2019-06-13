ClarionDoor, LLC: Unicorn Underwriting Successfully Implements ClarionDoor Rating and Quoting

Digital distribution solutions increase profitability for program business by streamlining processes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor, Inc. (ClarionDoor) (http://www.clariondoor.com/) is pleased to announce Unicorn Underwriting Limited (Unicorn) (http://www.unicornuw.com/), a London-based managing general agent (MGA), has successfully implemented ClarionDoor's CD Rating and CD Quoting Portal for their UK property owners insurance product.



Headquartered in London, Unicorn is a member of the US-based AmWINS Group. Unicorn's property owners insurance product provides market-leading coverage for a wide range of insureds, and is distributed through UK retail brokers.

"We are excited to be launching our property owners product with ClarionDoor," said Nate Mathis, strategy director at Unicorn. "ClarionDoor's cloud rating and quoting software is a perfect fit for our digital strategy and enables us to improve our productivity, efficiency, and streamline business processes for our program business."

MGAs, program administrators, and insurance companies rely on the cloud-native, insurance-ready CD Rating and CD Quoting Portal solutions within ClarionDoor's Digital Distribution Suite to provide a complete solution for insurance product distribution. The any-channel, anytime, anywhere concept allows ClarionDoor customers to manage and access products more effectively.

"The insurance industry is going through a process revitalization," said Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor. "Process hurdles, such as traditional rating and quoting, stand in the way of an efficient development and sales cycle. Unicorn Underwriting is positioned to help clients over these hurdles by managing business more effectively and by implementing digitally-efficient tools like ClarionDoor's CD Rating and CD Quoting Portal. We are thrilled to have been selected by Unicorn Underwriting as their digital partner and we are excited to add another international customer to our growing customer base."

With implementation times that easily beat industry norms, guaranteed uptime, and real-time scalability, ClarionDoor's Digital Distribution Suite rapidly improves speed to market, enhances the user and customer experience, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), and enables optimization of new and existing distribution channels.

About Unicorn Underwriting

Unicorn Underwriting Limited, a member company of US-based wholesale broking giant AmWINS Group, Inc., is a London-based MGA providing insurance services for commercial fleet, small to medium enterprise (SME), and worldwide property. For more information about Unicorn Underwriting, visit the company's website at http://www.unicornuw.com (http://www.unicornuw.com).

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is the leading provider of cloud-based distribution solutions for insurance, delivering enterprise-grade rating, quoting, and policy issuance for all lines and geographies. Built on standards-based web services and best-in-class user interfaces, ClarionDoor's proven software-as-a-service products have delivered millions of accurate real-time quotes for dozens for insurance organizations. For more information about ClarionDoor or CD Rating, please contact Patrick McCall at 570.645.5050 or pat.mccall@clariondoor.com (mailto:pat.mccall@clariondoor.com), or visit the company's website at www.clariondoor.com (http://www.clariondoor.com).?

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80540e7f-aab7-48d0-a939-939ee2bdc9f2 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80540e7f-aab7-48d0-a939-939ee2bdc9f2)