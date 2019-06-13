Thursday the 13th of June 2019 is the last trading day for government bonds RGKB 1047 MM, 2-year benchmark bond and RGKB 1057 MM, 5-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks. The first trading day with RGKB 1054 MM as 2-year benchmark bond and will be Friday the 14th of June 2019. Short Name: RGKB 1054 MM ISIN: SE0003784461 The first trading day with RGKB 1058 MM as 5-year benchmark and will be Friday the 14th of June 2019. Short Name: RGKB 1058 MM ISIN: SE0005676608 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728688