

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday as muted U.S. inflation data strengthened the case for a Fed rate cut later this year.



The U.S. Federal Reserve next gathers on June 18 and 19 in Washington, but a rate cut looks more likely only in July or later. CME's FedWatch tool sees a 20 percent chance of a reduction next week.



Investors also looked forward to the upcoming G20 summit to see if a failure by Chinese President Xi to come to the summit would lead to tariffs kicking in on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 4 points at 5,379 in opening deals after ending down 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Shares of Thales jumped 2.3 percent after the technology company lifted its forecast for fiscal 2019 EBIT and order intake.



