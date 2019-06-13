SafeCharge Launches Its Smart 3DS Service to Support Merchants in Addressing Strong Customer Authentication

SafeCharge's solution supports businesses seeking to be compliant with the rules on Strong Customer Authentication and to strike a balance between security and user experience.

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH) - the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses - today launched SafeCharge Smart 3DS Service, an acquirer-agnostic solution that will allow merchants to take advantage of the 3D Secure's approach to Strong Customer Authentication. Many merchants are concerned that the rules may lead to a significant loss of revenue. The solution is available to any business, regardless of its acquiring partner. It minimises the risks and enhances the user's payment experience.

3D Secure 2.0 is the updated protocol supporting SCA requirements. It ensures a seamless and more secure payment experience, even on mobile devices, thereby reducing the risks of fraud and customer drop-out. SafeCharge's Smart 3DS Service dynamically routes customer transactions through a smart engine, analysing various data points and parameters in real-time to ensure the smoothest available secure payment flow and the best conversion rates, with minimum input from the consumer.

"The e-commerce landscape is growing in sophistication, with regulations becoming stricter and customers expecting the sleekest experience, no matter how they shop. Merchants need to be able to protect their customers in the least intrusive way to maximise conversion rates, but the complexity associated with 3DS2 can often be overwhelming," said David Avgi, SafeCharge CEO. "We developed SafeCharge Smart 3DS Service in-house from the ground-up, to enable any business to automatically direct any payment flow through the best authentication process depending on exemptions, rules and individual risk assessments."

Powered by the latest Machine Learning technology, SafeCharge Smart 3DS Service is capable of analysing large amounts of information and making smart decisions in real-time. It determines whether the transaction might be exempted from additional authentication steps with the issuing banks or, if it needs extra input from the customer - such as a one-time password, or biometric data. The solution is available through SafeCharge's Hosted Payment Pages, APIs or via WebSDK, and offers complete control over the user interface.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see:

http://www.safecharge.com/

Media Contact

PR for SafeCharge

Michela Toffali - michelat@safecharge.com, +31-6-18945522

Francesco Tius - SafeCharge@axicom.com, +44-20-7559-5614