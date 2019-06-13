

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production fell at the fastest rate in four months in April, figures from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.4 percent fall in March. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The latest decrease in production was the worst since December last year, when it was down 0.9 percent.



The latest decline was driven by 1.7 percent fall in durable consumer goods. Capital goods and intermediate goods fell 1.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



While energy production rose 1.4 percent and that of non-durable consumer goods increased 0.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in April, following a 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.



