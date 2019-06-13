Strategic Data Sciences: MintedLeaf Announces Replenishment of All CBD Oil Stock

All mintedLeaf CBD products are now available and ready for purchase

PINECREST, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / MintedLeaf, a leading manufacturer of premium CBD oils and capsules, has announced a full replenishment of its stock. All of the company's products have been added to the online store and are ready to ship immediately.

Page URL: https://mintedleafhemp.com/

Launched in 2019, mintedLeaf is a maker of CBD products with an emphasis on impeccable plant genetics and full transparency into the production process. Following the initial launch, the company experienced an unexpected surge in demand. As a result, mintedLeaf found itself temporarily sold out of many products. Following a massive stock replenishment, all mintedLeaf products are once again in stock and available for purchase.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of more than 100 compounds called cannabinoids in the industrial hemp plant. It is one of the most plentiful compounds in hemp, and a direct extract of industrial hemp contains more CBD than any other active compound. Industrial hemp contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and it is therefore legal to grow as a commodity crop in the United States. Doctors have studied CBD intensively to learn more about its potential health benefits. They have found promising results when testing CBD's ability to treat conditions such as seizures, inflammation, sleeplessness and anxiety.

MintedLeaf produces its full-spectrum hemp oil extract using a solvent-free extraction method that preserves the full cannabinoid profile and delicate terpenes of the original plant. Rich in beneficial phytochemicals, mintedLeaf CBD is a product created in adherence to the principle of the Entourage Effect - the idea that the full hemp plant provides a greater effect than any of hemp's individual components could provide on their own.

In discussing the replenishment of mintedLeaf's product selection, company Vice President of Business Development Shana King said, "We are so pleased to end the long wait for the customers who have diligently checked our website daily to find out whether our products were back in stock. Our CBD oils and capsules are back in stock and available to purchase once again. We can't wait for our customers to visit and begin browsing the new stock."

With some predicting a total market size of $22 billion by 2022, the CBD industry has seen explosive growth in recent years. Companies such as mintedLeaf have ridden the crest of that wave by producing CBD oils that have forced the rest of the industry to continue elevating its standards. MintedLeaf provides downloadable third-party laboratory reports for its full product lineup to assure customers of consistent product quality and potency. The company also offers a full satisfaction guarantee on all products.

About MINTEDLEAF, LTD: MintedLeaf provides a range of full-spectrum hemp oil extracts and capsules rich in naturally occurring CBD. The company's money-back guarantee and unwavering commitment to quality have allowed it to attract a large base of dedicated customers in a short span since its launch in 2019.

Shana King

https://mintedleafhemp.com/

MINTEDLEAF, LLC

9171 S. Dixie Hwy

Pinecrest, FL 33156

info@mintedleafhemp.com

SOURCE: Strategic Data Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548654/MintedLeaf-Announces-Replenishment-of-All-CBD-Oil-Stock