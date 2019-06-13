Final FY19 results to end January show OnTheMarket (OTM) laying the groundwork and building a meaningful business challenger to the two main incumbent UK property portals. The drive to convert participating agents to paying contracts is now under way, with almost 1,000 branches signed to date, at an average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) of £337. Over half of these signings are for three- to five-years. Most of the balance are on shorter contracts, with the option to extend. It is this programme's success that will determine the speed of the group's transition into profit.

