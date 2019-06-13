Better Collective A/S: Board of Directors issues 876,784 new ordinary shares

Regulatory release 15/2019





Reference is made to Regulatory Release 10/2019 "Better Collective establishes strong position in the US market with the acquisition of the RotoGrinders Network" released on 28 May 2019, and Regulatory Release 13/2019 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S" released on 7 June 2019.

Pursuant to the authorisation stated in section 4.1, and the warrants issued under sections 5.1 and 5.3, of the articles of association of Better Collective A/S, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 876,784 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 8,767.84.

397,444 of the new shares have been subscribed for by the sellers of Rical LLC at a price per share of USD 7.92559 (SEK 75.6569) calculated on the basis of

the volume weighted average share price of the company's shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including 14 May 2019 to and including 27 May 2019; and the SEK to USD exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on 27 May 2019.

The price per share is equal to approximately 7.74 percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The new shares are subject to a 12 months lock-up period.

479,340 of the new shares have been subscribed for by the members of the board of directors at a price per share of DKK 12.962962 (SEK 18.497377) by exercise of warrants.

The price per share is equal to approximately 77.44 percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN (DK0060952240), and be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 2.12 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominally EUR 422,606.22 made up of 42,260,622 shares of each EUR 0.01.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective



Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory.

