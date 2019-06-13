Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - On national TV Sat. June 15 & Sun. June 16, 2019 - As the commodity market prepares for a lift, BTV- Business Television travels the world and highlights five resource companies.

Click company name to watch the full feature:

Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - BTV heads to Fiji to find gold with a CEO who sold his previous 2 companies for over a billion dollars each.

Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) - BTV visits this company that teamed up with a major global miner, Gold Fields, to aggressively explore its high grade copper-gold-silver deposit in Peru.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) - with assets in two of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Cormark Securities Analyst, Stefan Ioannou explains how Copper Mountain is focused on growth.

CF Energy Corp. (TSXV: CFY) - BTV traveled to China to visit this TSX Venture 50 top performer to learn how they're working to transform the energy sector in China.

Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) - BTV discovers how this company sought opportunity from China's Blue Sky Initiative and brought a high grade iron-ore project back from the brink.

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 15 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 16 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 15 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday June 16 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun June 23 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues June 25 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

